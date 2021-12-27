Covid: PM to look at England data as rules change in rest of UK

Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford said he is looking ahead to 2022 with "trepidation" as well as "optimism" after a difficult and challenging year. "Coronavirus has always been there in the background and that creates an unsettling context for everybody," he said. But he said it had not all been bad news and referencing the "rebounding" economy. Wales has introduced further Covid measures with groups of no more than six people can meet in pubs, cinemas and restaurant.