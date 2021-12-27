No new Covid rules to be announced in England on Monday
- Published
No further Covid restrictions will be announced in England on Monday, the BBC understands.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson is being briefed on the latest Covid data during the afternoon, after two days without published figures.
Ministers are expected to continue regular meetings with scientists, and keep the data under review.
Meanwhile, Scotland and Northern Ireland have tightened rules for a second day.
In both nations hospitality venues have returned to table service only and social distancing has been reintroduced in several settings.
Nightclubs have also been closed in Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales.
Data on daily Covid cases not been published over Christmas, but the UK saw several days of record cases as Omicron took hold in the run-up to the festive period, with 122,186 cases reported on 24 December.
Downing Street previously said it would not hesitate to act after Christmas if necessary.
England's current guidance - known as Plan B - requires people in England to work from home, wear face coverings in shops and other public settings and present Covid passes to gain entry to large events.
The briefing by scientific advisers on Monday is one of a regular series of updates given to the prime minister, and he has not yet called a cabinet meeting or announced a recall of Parliament.
MPs have been promised a vote if it is decided fresh legal measures are needed, after Mr Johnson suffered the largest rebellion since he became PM over the introduction of Covid passes earlier this month.
Early findings last week suggested people infected with the fast-spreading Omicron variant were less likely to be admitted to hospital - although a range of factors will likely be examined when looking at the case for restrictions.
Omicron: What we know so far
- This variant is very contagious - it spreads faster than others and can infect people even if they are fully vaccinated
- Vaccines and boosters are still essential - they do a great job at protecting against severe disease that could put you in hospital
- It is milder - if you catch it, the risk of needing hospital treatment is up to 70% lower than with previous variants - but that is largely because many of us have built up immunity from vaccines and past infections rather than changes to the virus
- Even if Omicron is milder, because it is more contagious a large number of people will catch it and some will still become very ill, which puts pressure on the NHS.
