Covid: Surge hubs for hospitals in England and warning of 'tsunami' of global cases

In a tiny house on the outskirts of Lima, Gabriela Zarate lives with her husband and eight children. Four are her own. The other four, two girls aged seven and 15, and two boys aged nine and 12, are the children of her younger sister, Katherine. In June 2020, when Peru was already struggling to contain Covid-19, Katherine got infected - and later died. "It's always been a struggle to put food on the table for my family," Gabriela says, "and with four more children it's even more difficult".