BBC News

New Year's Day is warmest on record, Met Office says

Published
Image source, PA Media
Image caption,
Spectators watching the New Year's Day concert in London have been enjoying the unusually mild conditions

Following the warmest New Year's Eve on record, new highs have also been set on 1 January, the Met Office says.

St James's Park in central London saw temperatures of 16.2C (61.2F) on Saturday as 2022 was ushered in.

It comes after warm air from the Azores has been reaching the UK in recent days, bringing unusually mild weather to many areas.

The previous New Year's Day record was set in 1916, when it reached 15,6C (60.1F) in Bude, Cornwall.

BBC weather forecaster Ben Rich said: "It's extremely unusual. We've had winds coming from the south and south west bringing very warm air from the Azores - nearly all the way from the tropics - wafting across the UK and it's that which has lifted the temperatures.

"It's been with us for a few days now and warming up day by day."

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.View original tweet on Twitter

Overnight on Friday, it reached 16.5C in Bala, Gwynedd, north Wales, making it the hottest New Year's Eve on record.

It has been so warm that the skating rink at London's Somerset House had to close on New Year's Day because the ice was being affected.

Image source, Getty Images
Image caption,
It was warm enough for a dip in the Firth of Forth
Image source, Getty Images
Image caption,
And people in Scarborough enjoyed the mild weather on the beach on New Year's Day

But temperatures are due to fall from Tuesday with it being much colder, and there could be wintery showers, forecasters say.

The average temperature for December and the beginning of January is usually around 7C or 8C.

Related Topics

More on this story