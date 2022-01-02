Covid: Face masks in England's classrooms and staff absences may hit 25%

Flight cancellations in the US have hit a new peak in a Christmas season hit hard by the Covid pandemic and bad weather. Around the world, nearly 4,400 flights were cancelled on Saturday - and more than 2,500 of them were in the US, according to air traffic site FlightAware. Airlines have been struggling with staff self-isolating as well as heavy snow hitting central US. Chicago's O'Hare and Midway airports have been particularly bad hit, making up for 1,000 of the country's cancellations.