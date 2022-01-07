Covid: Military in hospitals and pupils refusing to wear masks

Many of us have taken up new hobbies as a way of helping to relieve the strain of the pandemic. Feargal Lynn's was writing letters. And one he got in response not only lifted his spirits but gave his local postal workers a laugh too. Here's the story of how a letter missing an address but marked with a 57-word biography, referring to Feargal as "friends with the fella who runs the butchers", found its way to the right home.