Covid: England's Plan B measures continue while PCR test rules change

There's been an announcement on Covid tests today. The rules are changing, and now mean that if you test positive with a lateral flow test but don't have any symptoms, you do not need to get a follow-up PCR. People who have symptoms will still need to take a PCR test regardless - and anyone who tests positive with any test but self-isolate. The change comes into force in England from 11 January, in Northern Ireland immediately and in Scotland and Wales from Thursday. The change will free up capacity in testing labs, and the UK Health Security Agency said it was a temporary measure while Covid rates remain high. Latest stats from the Office for National Statistics said around one in 15 people in private households in England had Covid in the last week of the 2021. Scotland has also followed suit with the rest of the UK and today cut the self-isolation period to seven days for people who test negative twice.