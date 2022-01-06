Covid: Anti-vaccine 'mumbo jumbo' and 1.3 million people with long Covid Published 1 hour ago

Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Thursday evening. We'll have another update for you in the morning.

1. Boris Johnson calls out anti-vaccine 'mumbo jumbo'

The prime minister has accused anti-vaccine campaigners of speaking "mumbo jumbo" in relation to Covid jabs. Boris Johnson said those spreading false information on social media were "totally wrong" and it was time for him "to call them out". Some European countries are making vaccination mandatory, but Mr Johnson described this as "coercion" and stressed it was important for the UK to maintain a voluntary approach.

2. UK survey suggests 1.3 million people have long Covid

About 1.3 million people in the UK have "long Covid" symptoms lasting more than four weeks after an initial infection, a new survey suggests. Of those still experiencing symptoms, 70% caught the virus at least 12 weeks ago and 40% at least a year ago, the Office of National Statistics estimates. There is no universally agreed definition of long Covid, but symptoms recorded in the survey of 352,000 people suggest many still feel fatigue, a lost sense of smell, shortness of breath and difficulty concentrating.

3. 'Inconclusive' evidence on face masks in schools

The government has admitted the evidence for using masks in schools to reduce the spread of Covid is "not conclusive". This uncertainty is acknowledged in an evidence review used by ministers when deciding to introduce face coverings in secondary school classrooms in England. The government's own study in the autumn last year of 123 schools which already used masks in classrooms did not provide proof of a statistically significant impact.

4. Scotland in 'worst case scenario', but pushback on more curbs in NI and Wales

Away from England, Scotland's current Covid case rates have hit the worst case scenario laid out last year, the nation's health secretary says. Humza Yousaf said the next two weeks were set to be the "most difficult" faced by the NHS in its 73-year existence. However, Northern Ireland's government has scrapped plans to tighten controls on face mask use and said no further restrictions are currently necessary, despite a surge in Omicron cases. Similarly, a health expert in Wales has argued protection from booster jabs and evidence that the variant is milder means restrictions should return to pre-Omicron levels.

5. Djokovic will be deported from Australia if he hasn't told truth, deputy PM says

Meanwhile, the saga of tennis star Novak Djokovic's visa and whether he'll get to play in the Australian Open continues. Australia's deputy prime minister said the world number one and defending champion should be deported if he has not told the truth about an exemption from Covid vaccination rules. Amid fury in Australia over the situation, Barnaby Joyce said rich people cannot "wander around the world" thinking they are above the law. Djokovic is being held in a hotel used for immigration detention after his entry to Australia was denied. His supporters have gathered outside, calling for him to be allowed to play.

And there's more...

Are you planning to go on holiday abroad? If so, here's a reminder of the rules that come into force from Friday.

