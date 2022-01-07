Covid absences put pressure on England's hospitals and Djokovic thanks supporters
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Friday evening. We'll have another update for you tomorrow.
1. Covid absences put pressure on England's hospitals
We've been hearing a lot about the pressures on the NHS due to rising Covid cases and staff absences. Now, new figures from NHS England show the number of staff off sick due to the virus at England's hospitals trebled from the start of December as Omicron took hold. Nearly 36,000 workers (roughly 4%) were off each day in the week ending 2 January. It is a rise of 41% on the previous week and treble the 11,957 absences seen at the beginning of the Omicron wave in the week ending 5 December. Factoring in other staff sickness absence the total is 9% - almost double the norm for this time of year. Patricia Marquis, from the Royal College of Nursing, warns growing absences meant the situation was "simply not safe".
2. Drakeford accuses PM of failing to protect England
Wales' First Minister Mark Drakeford has accused the UK government of being "politically paralysed" when it comes to taking further action to stem the spread of the Omicron variant in England. Defending keeping strict Covid rules in place in Wales - including limits on hospitality businesses, sporting events and who people can meet indoors and outdoors - Drakeford took aim at Prime Minister Boris Johnson. He said England was a "global outlier" on Covid, adding that Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland had brought in tighter rules. This week, Mr Johnson said he hoped England could "ride out" the Omicron wave without further measures.
3. More than 3.7 million with Covid in UK - ONS
As the UK's Omicron wave continues, new figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) estimates that more than one in 15 people would have tested positive for Covid in the last week of 2021. That equates to 3.7 million people infected, with rises in all regions of England except London. In the capital, one in 10 is estimated to be infected but the ONS says there are "early signs" infections are slowing. Infections are rising fastest in northern England - at least doubling in the North East, North West and Yorkshire and The Humber to between one in 15 and one in 20 affected. Health officials are concerned about increasing cases among older people.
4. Djokovic speaks from quarantine hotel
World number one men's tennis champion Novak Djokovic has thanked people across the globe for their support as he awaits a decision on his deportation from Australia amid a row over the country's vaccination rules. Writing on Instagram, he said he "greatly appreciated" the "continuous support" from people "around the world". The 34-year-old Serb, who has said he is opposed to vaccination, landed this week to play in the Australian Open, having controversially been given an exemption to Australia's vaccination rules. But he was dramatically denied entry on landing. Djokovic is currently in immigration detention in Melbourne with a court challenge due on Monday.
5. 'Donated laptop a game-changer for my family'
A year ago, the BBC launched its Give a Laptop scheme to help children across the UK with their online lessons while schools were closed during lockdown. The scheme has since donated more than 100,000 laptops and tablets to schoolchildren - and now the BBC has been finding out about the impact it has had. Edwina, a mother-of-four from Bristol who did not have a computer at home, says being given a donated laptop has been a "game-changer" for her family. She says her son has been able to do his online school work and she's even been able to do things she couldn't before like taking her studies virtually. Several charities and groups are collecting unwanted laptops and tablets for schoolchildren to use at home.
... if you're struggling to remember the rules on self-isolation, you can check our explainer.
You can find more information, advice and guides on our coronavirus page.
