Covid-19: Fourth jab not yet needed, and is this NHS crisis worse than ones before?

Fertility treatment has been deferred for all patients who are not fully vaccinated in Scotland - unless they are waiting to become eligible for a booster. For Jemma McDonald, the news is devastating. The 25-year-old was due to begin IVF almost five years after she and her partner started trying to have a baby. On 23 December, she found out she could no longer receive treatment as she was not vaccinated. "I'm not anti-vaccine, I'm just in limbo," she told the BBC's Drivetime with Fiona Stalker. "I was unsure of why or even when to get them [the vaccine]. I hadn't had a chance to speak to any doctors or nurses regarding this with fertility treatment. At first they were saying if you're planning on being pregnant when the vaccines first came out it was advised not to get them. It all seems so quickly changed around." Read our fact-check on fertility and miscarriage claims regarding the Covid vaccine.