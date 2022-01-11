Covid: PM 'can't hide from party claims' and Scotland lifts crowd rules

Some of the measures imposed in Scotland to try to curb the spread of the Omicron variant of Covid are to be lifted from Monday. Fans will be able to return to football and rugby matches when a limit of 500 spectators at outdoor events is removed. Restrictions on indoor venues will remain until at least 24 January but First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said she would soon set out plans for how Scotland can live with Covid without the need for restrictions.