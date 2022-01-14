Covid: Ex-No 10 staffer apologises for party, and Djokovic faces deportation

The prime minister's former director of communications has apologised for holding a leaving party in Downing Street last April, while lockdown rules were in place. James Slack, who left No 10 last year to become deputy editor-in-chief at The Sun, said: "I wish to apologise unreservedly for the anger and hurt caused. This event should not have happened at the time that it did. I am deeply sorry, and take full responsibility." Another party was reportedly held on the same night, before they merged in the Downing Street garden. The Telegraph said staff were sent to a shop with a suitcase which was brought back "filled with bottles of wine". Boris Johnson was at his country estate, Chequers, at the time. But Labour's deputy leader Angela Rayner said "the buck stops with the PM".