Covid: Banking boss resigns and self-isolation rule changes
- Published
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Monday morning. We'll have another update for you this evening.
1. Banking boss resigns over rule breaches
The chairman of global banking giant Credit Suisse, Antonio Horta-Osorio, broke Covid-19 quarantine rules by attending the Wimbledon tennis finals in July and has resigned with immediate effect after an internal investigation. "I regret that a number of my personal actions have led to difficulties for the bank and compromised my ability to represent the bank internally and externally," the former boss of Lloyds Banking Group said. He's been replaced by board member Axel Lehmann.
2. Self-isolation rule changes
Self-isolation rules for anyone testing positive for Covid have been cut in England to five full days in a bid to help tackle staff shortages. But quarantine only ends when lateral flow tests give negative results on days five and six. The change was introduced by the government after a review of the medical evidence. Meanwhile, in Scotland large outdoor events like football matches can take place again after rules were relaxed.
3. Djokovic's visa ban
After being deported from Australia on Sunday over his visa battle around his Covid vaccine status, Novak Djokovic could return to the country before his three-year ban is up. The unvaccinated top tennis player won't be playing in the Australian Open but Prime Minister Scott Morrison says he could be allowed entry sooner than three years under the "right circumstances".
4. Quashing vaccine concerns
Despite reassurances about the Covid vaccine, some people remain hesitant about being jabbed. Questions about the speed at which vaccines were developed, side effects and worries surrounding pregnancy are some of the concerns. BBC Reality Check's health reporter Rachel Schraer has looked into them.
5. Cooking through Covid
After moving to New York five years ago, Emre Uzundag and Yonca Cubuk became homesick during lockdown. Spending a lot of time in their apartment, the husband and wife team started cooking more Turkish foods to help them cope with the stresses of the pandemic. After some rave reviews they decided to launch a takeaway from their kitchen, and a food delivery app gave them a platform to tell their story. Take a look.
And there's more...
Here's everything you need to know about self-isolation rules around the UK.
You can find more information, advice and guides on our coronavirus page.
What questions do you have about coronavirus?
In some cases, your question will be published, displaying your name, age and location as you provide it, unless you state otherwise. Your contact details will never be published. Please ensure you have read our terms & conditions and privacy policy.
Use this form to ask your question:
If you are reading this page and can't see the form you will need to visit the mobile version of the BBC website to submit your question or send them via email to YourQuestions@bbc.co.uk. Please include your name, age and location with any question you send in.
- A DIAGNOSIS THAT CHANGES EVERYTHING: How do we cope when our bodies and minds no longer behave how we want them to?
- 'STRENGTH THAT LIES WITHIN': Charlene's letter of inspiration for her daughter