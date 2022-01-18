Texas synagogue hostage taker was known to MI5
- Published
A British man who took four people hostage at a synagogue in Texas had been investigated by MI5.
Malik Faisal Akram, from Blackburn in Lancashire, was the subject of an investigation in late 2020 but by the time he flew to the US he was assessed to be no longer a risk.
The four people held hostage at the synagogue in Colleyville near Dallas were eventually freed unharmed, after a 10-hour siege.
Akram was shot dead by police.
Two teenagers were arrested in England as part of the investigation but their ages and genders have not released.
US President Joe Biden has described the hostage-taking as an "act of terror".
It began at around 11:00 local time (16:00 GMT) on Saturday, when police were called to the Congregation Beth Israel synagogue.
Both Greater Manchester Police and the Metropolitan Police have said they are in contact with the US authorities over the investigation.
Akram is thought to have arrived in the US via New York's JFK International Airport two weeks ago, according to police sources, and he is believed to have bought weapons used in the incident after his arrival.