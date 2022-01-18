Covid: PM 'not warned' party breached lockdown and Scotland to lift most restrictions

In a separate story involving the PM's former adviser, a government contract given to a firm whose founders were friends of Dominic Cummings has been ruled lawful by the Court of Appeal. Last year, the High Court ruled that a £550,000 contract awarded to PR firm Public First was unlawful as it gave rise to "apparent bias" - a decision which has now been overturned. The government has welcomed the ruling, while Mr Cummings said it was a "total vindication" of his decision. Campaign group the Good Law Project, which challenged the legality of the contract, said it planned to appeal.