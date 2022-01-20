Covid: Companies plan for office return, and Tonga's contactless aid

Tonga is in need of aid following a massive volcanic eruption on Saturday, which triggered a tsunami that spread across the Pacific in a matter of hours. But humanitarian efforts are being complicated by the need to protect the country from coronavirus. The South Pacific island nation is effectively Covid-free, with just one case of infection reported, last October, and the government is determined to keep it that way. So the authorities have stressed the need for aid to be delivered in a contactless way to avoid bringing in the virus. Read more about how that is being done.