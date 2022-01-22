Briton confirmed dead and one injured in Thailand, amid attack reports
A British man has died in Thailand, officials have confirmed amid reports he was attacked.
A second British man was taken to hospital, the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) said.
The incident reportedly took place in the early hours of Saturday in the town of Kanchanaburi.
The English language Bangkok Post newspaper reported that the dead man was found with knife wounds.
An FCDO spokesperson said: "We are in contact with the Royal Thai Police following the death of one British man and the hospitalisation of another in Thailand and are ready to provide consular support."