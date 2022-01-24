Julian Assange allowed to seek appeal against US extradition
- Published
Wikileaks founder Julian Assange has won the latest stage of his fight against extradition to the US.
He now has permission to try to get an appeal into the UK's Supreme Court.
The High Court ruled on Monday that Mr Assange may have a legal point that needs to be looked at and it is now up to Supreme Court justices to decide whether his case will be reconsidered.
He is wanted in the US over the publication of thousands of classified documents in 2010 and 2011.
In December, the US won an appeal against a previous UK court ruling that he could not be extradited due to concerns over his mental health.
The Wikileaks documents revealed how the US military had killed hundreds of civilians in unreported incidents during the war in Afghanistan, while leaked Iraq war files showed the 66,000 civilians had been killed and prisoners tortured by Iraqi forces.
The US says the leaks broke the law and endangered lives, but Mr Assange says the case is politically motivated.