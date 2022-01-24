Ukraine: Boris Johnson warns Russian invasion would be 'disastrous'
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has warned Vladimir Putin that if Russia invaded Ukraine it would be "disastrous" and a "painful, violent and bloody business".
Speaking as the Foreign Office pulled some embassy staff out of Kyiv, the PM said the situation is "pretty gloomy" but war was not inevitable.
He said the UK was "leading on creating a package of economic sanctions" against Russia.
He is due to speak to international allies on Monday.
Russia has denied plans for military action, but tens of thousands of troops have amassed on the border.