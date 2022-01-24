Covid: Travel test rule change and minister resigns over government record on Covid loan fraud

Peloton - which makes stationary bikes and treadmills with live-streamed workouts - saw a boom in sales and its share price during the pandemic, as people exercised at home during lockdowns. But the leisure brand has lately fallen on tougher times, with a crash in its share price and a pause in production due to fading sales. The latest in a series of unfavourable TV references has done little to help its public relations headaches - with a character in the new series of Billions being rushed to hospital with chest pains after using its spin bike. Peloton tweeted it did not agree to its brand nor intellectual property being used in the show.