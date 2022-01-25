Covid: Lockdown birthday celebration for PM and antiviral drugs trial

A new row has broken out after it emerged - and Downing Street admitted - staff gathered inside No 10 to mark Boris Johnson's birthday during lockdown. The already under-pressure prime minister is facing further backlash from political colleagues, opponents and bereaved families after claims emerged that up to 30 people attended the event on 19 June 2020 - when most indoor gatherings of more than two people were banned. Downing Street says staff "gathered briefly" and Mr Johnson was there "for less than 10 minutes".