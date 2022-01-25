Covid: Police to investigate No 10 parties and holiday bookings surge

The Metropolitan Police has launched an investigation into parties held in No 10 during the pandemic. Commissioner Cressida Dick said they were looking into "potential breaches of Covid-19 regulations" in Downing Street and Whitehall since 2020. Boris Johnson welcomed the investigation, saying it would "give the public the clarity it needs" over the allegations. His spokesman said the prime minister did not believe he had broken the law. A report by senior civil servant Sue Gray on lockdown parties at Downing Street had been expected to be published this week. The PM's spokesman said talks were ongoing about what would be suitable to make public following the announcement of the police investigation, adding: "We would want it to be published as soon as possible."