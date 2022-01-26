Covid: No 10 parties report looms and study highlights recurring infection risks
- Published
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Wednesday morning. We'll have another update for you this evening.
1. Pressure on PM as lockdown parties report looms
Within the past 24 hours, Boris Johnson has come under even more pressure, with the announcement of a police investigation into what went on in Downing Street and Whitehall during lockdown. Today, the internal government report into possible breaches of the law is due to be published, and the prime minister also faces more questions from MPs. It's the weekly session of Prime Minister's Questions later and Mr Johnson will likely be asked about these gatherings once again. Although it's understood the report from senior civil servant Sue Gray is largely complete, it's not expected before Mr Johnson appears at the despatch box at noon. Our political editor Laura Kuenssberg says the police investigation ups the pressure on Boris Johnson. Take a look.
2. Recurring Covid infections
Through swab-testing thousands of volunteers in England, a study has found two-thirds of people who caught the Omicron variant say they've had coronavirus before. Healthcare workers and households with children or lots of people under one roof appear likely to catch the virus again, according to the React study. However, additional work's needed to know how many are true reinfections. Here's more from our health editor Michelle Roberts.
3. Unvaccinated patient denied transplant
A patient in desperate need of a new heart in the US has been rejected for a transplant partly because he hasn't had the Covid vaccine. DJ Ferguson, 31, was taken off the heart transplant list at Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston, according to his father. David explained his son "doesn't believe in" the vaccine, but the hospital says it's following policy. Read more here.
4. Self-isolation days cut in Wales
In a bid to reduce staff absences, Wales will be changing self-isolation rules to a minimum of five full days. Two negative tests will be needed in order to end isolation. The move by the Welsh government brings the nation in line with England and Northern Ireland. Find out more here.
5. Covid cancels Sir Elton's concerts
Sir Elton John's been forced to postpone two concerts in Dallas, Texas. He's recently tested positive for coronavirus and, according to his Instagram post, he's experiencing mild symptoms. The 74-year-old musician, who is fully vaccinated and boosted, has previously faced delays with his Farewell Yellow Brick Road world tour due to the pandemic. He's disappointed but the shows will be rescheduled. Here's more on the story.
And there's more...
Is the pandemic entering its endgame? Our health and science correspondent James Gallagher says the answer could be... very soon. Take a look at what he discovered.
You can find more information, advice and guides on our coronavirus page.
