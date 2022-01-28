Covid: Gray report confusion and warning over global lack of jabs
- Published
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Friday evening. We'll have another update for you tomorrow.
1. Confusion over Gray report after Met statement
There is uncertainty over when senior civil servant Sue Gray's report on No 10 lockdown parties will be published after a statement from the Met Police on its investigation. The force said on Friday it had asked for "minimal reference" in her report to events that it is investigating, in order to avoid prejudicing its inquiries. Ms Gray's report was due to be sent to Downing Street this week.
2. Vulnerable people miss out on vital priority tests
Some people in England who are at high risk from Covid say they have been left out of plans to give vulnerable patients quick access to treatments. Priority test kits were supposed to be sent to those with immune conditions to ensure they could get antiviral drugs within five days of symptoms - but cancer support groups report they have been flooded with calls from people who have not received them.
3. Call to protect women's careers on return to office
Companies need to ensure the return to working in offices does not "jeopardise" career opportunities for women, the boss of Aviva has warned. Amanda Blanc said it was important firms created the "right environment for everyone to flourish" and for women to have the same opportunities as men. A previous BBC survey found 56% of women said they thought working from home would help them progress at work.
4. 'Reckless' lack of jabs for poorer countries
Scientists are warning the UK government that allowing large numbers of people in lower-income countries to go unvaccinated is "reckless" and could lead to new Covid variants. More than 320 experts have written to Prime Minister Boris Johnson, calling for urgent action. They say more than three billion people globally have not had a first dose. Many people in the UK have had three doses - and more than 90% of over-12s have had at least one shot.
5. Special jab sessions for people with needle phobia
Specialist walk-in sessions are being held in Lincolnshire for people with a fear of needles to get vaccinated against coronavirus. Jenny Smith, from Skegness, said the thought of injections would "make me feel really queasy and faint" and she would "completely freak out" when she tried to book a Covid jab. She said: "I do really really want it. I'm not an anti-vaxxer at all."
And there's more...
While uncertainty surrounds Ms Gray's report into parties at Downing Street and Whitehall during the pandemic - what exactly is her inquiry looking at? And for more stories, information, advice and guides, read our coronavirus page.
What questions do you have about coronavirus?
In some cases, your question will be published, displaying your name, age and location as you provide it, unless you state otherwise. Your contact details will never be published. Please ensure you have read our terms & conditions and privacy policy.
Use this form to ask your question:
If you are reading this page and can't see the form you will need to visit the mobile version of the BBC website to submit your question or send them via email to YourQuestions@bbc.co.uk. Please include your name, age and location with any question you send in.
- 'I CAN'T REMEMBER THE LAST TIME I DID SOME GOOD': Watch The Responder on BBC iPlayer
- FROM THE STREETS TO THE SCRIPT: How real-life experiences became a thrilling drama