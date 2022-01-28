Storm Malik: Winds up to 80mph could hit parts of UK
By Jo Couzens
BBC News
- Published
Gusts of wind up to 80mph could hit some parts of the UK this weekend as a new storm sweeps in.
Yellow weather warnings will be in place across Scotland, Northern Ireland and northern England ahead of Storm Malik's arrival.
The Met Office warned of possible power cuts and likely disruption to road, rail, air and ferry transport.
The warnings are in place from 04:00 GMT on Saturday until 12:00 on Monday.
Named by the Danish Meteorological Institute, Storm Malik is expected to bring winds of 60mph and up to 80mph in coastal areas, on its way towards Denmark.
The Met Office said Storm Malik's impact would be greatest in Denmark on Sunday but the UK would be "dealt a glancing blow" from Saturday as it moves eastwards.
The forecaster warned injuries and danger to life could occur from flying debris, as well as from large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties.
Paul Gunderson, chief meteorologist for the Met Office, said: "For those in the north of the UK there will be high winds and rain on Saturday, with showers possibly turning wintry in the high ground of the north."
While the highest winds are expected in exposed coastal areas in the north and east of Scotland, it is expected to be a windy day for most of the affected areas.
Further south, the weekend weather will feature some blustery wind, with some small amounts of rain.