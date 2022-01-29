Covid: Gray won't wait for police probe and Joni Mitchell in Spotify row

Canadian singer Joni Mitchell has joined Neil Young in asking for her music to be taken off Spotify over Covid misinformation concerns. In a post on her official website on Friday, Mitchell said: "Irresponsible people are spreading lies that are costing people their lives." On Monday, Young said the streaming platform had to choose either him or the podcaster Joe Rogan. Rogan has been accused of spreading false information about Covid, but has said previously he is "not an anti-vax person", and that he thinks vaccines are safe and encourages many people to get them. Mitchell and Young - who have been friends for years - are both survivors of polio having contracted the disease in the early 1950s, not long before a vaccine became available.