Thousands of homes without power as Storm Corrie looms
Up to 16,000 customers are still without power in Scotland and north-east England, a day after high winds killed two people during Storm Malik.
A boy in Staffordshire and a woman in Aberdeen died on Saturday after being hit by falling trees, as Storm Malik damaged homes and disrupted travel.
A second storm - Corrie - is forecast to hit the same northern half of the UK on Sunday, bringing gusts up to 90mph.
The incoming storm means some homes are likely to remain cut off.
A Met Office amber weather warning is in place along the east coast of Scotland and north-east England from 17:00 GMT on Sunday until early Monday morning, with warning that gusts could exceed 90mph in exposed areas.
Much of the rest of Scotland, Northern Ireland and parts of northern England are under a yellow Met Office warning for wind.
About 18,000 households in Scotland are still without power ahead of the arrival of Storm Corrie, with First Minister Nicola Sturgeon warning there may be more damage overnight.
Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) said the combination of Storms Malik and Corrie could mean that some customers, particularly those in rural Aberdeenshire, may have to wait until the early part of next week before supply problems are fixed.
Richard Gough, of SSEN, said teams were making "good progress" restoring power, but added "the extent of damage caused, coupled with the expected impact of Storm Corrie" was likely to lead to some customers remaining without power overnight on Sunday.
"We are therefore reminding all customers who remain off supply that they may want to consider making alternative arrangements, where possible," said Mr Gough.
Wintry showers are also expected across northern parts of Scotland which could lead to ice on untreated surfaces, with snow forecast in some areas above 200 metres, according to the Met Office.
In England, Northern Powergrid warned "a relatively small proportion of our customers" living in Northumberland and County Durham would remain without power beyond Sunday night.
A major incident has been declared in County Durham after Storm Malik prompted road closures, fallen trees and felled power lines.
Andy Bilclough, Northern Powergrid's director of field operations, said: "We still have a lot to do but we have a large team out there now in what are currently perfect conditions for the kind of work we do."
"Storm Corrie is a concern but we're going to get as much done as we can today for as long as it is safe to do so."
Rail cancellations
"Winds will be very, very strong throughout the course of the night," warned BBC Weather's Sarah Keith-Lucas.
The Met Office have cautioned against large waves and flying debris, which could lead to damage to property or human injury - as well as travel disruption.
Rail journeys have been cancelled ahead of the impending storm and road closures are also anticipated.
ScotRail said domestic services would be withdrawn from 18:00 GMT on Sunday due to "very strong winds". The tweet said they were working in conjunction with the network, with all other trains limited to a speed of 40mph until midnight on Sunday "to protect passengers and railway staff".
"We know the effect this will have on your journey, but safety is the overriding priority," Network Rail Scotland tweeted.
It follows two deaths caused by fallen trees during Storm Malik on Saturday.
Police in Staffordshire said the nine-year-old boy and a man were taken to hospital after officers were called at 13:00 GMT.
"Sadly, despite the best efforts of medical staff, a nine-year-old boy passed away," the force said. A 72-year-old man remains in hospital.
In Aberdeen, Police Scotland said emergency services were called to Deveron Road, where a 60-year-old woman was killed by a fallen tree, at about 10:30 GMT on Saturday, adding that there were no suspicious circumstances.
Meanwhile, in Yorkshire, one man escaped with cuts and bruises from a van crushed by a tree that fell in strong winds.
