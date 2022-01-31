Covid: Mandatory jabs review and Spotify's misinformation clampdown
- Published
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Monday morning. We'll have another update for you this evening.
1. Mandatory jabs review
There are around 77,000 NHS staff in England who haven't had at least one dose of the Covid jab. It's a mandatory requirement, as with care home staff in England, and front-line workers in the NHS must be fully vaccinated by April - or face redeployment or be sacked. But this could change. Ministers are meeting later to decide whether or not to scrap the policy. The meeting comes days before unvaccinated NHS staff must have a first jab to allow enough time for them to be fully vaccinated by 1 April. It's understood no final decision's been made about the policy.
2. Spotify's misinformation clampdown
Following criticism of its work with Joe Rogan, who interviewed vaccine-sceptics, Spotify says it is tackling Covid misinformation. Some artists have demanded their music be removed from the platform in the wake of the row and the streaming giant's CEO Daniel Ek has since said it has an "obligation to do more to provide balance". The platform's working to add advisory warnings to podcasts that discuss coronavirus, directing users to a data hub of facts. Read more here.
3. Office return for Scottish workers
Working from home guidance is being relaxed in Scotland after it was introduced last year when the Omicron variant emerged. People will begin returning to the office but not in large numbers, at least initially. It's because employers have been asked to implement a phased return to hybrid working. Here's the story.
4. Facing the first Covid cases
It's been two years since the first patient was treated in hospital for coronavirus. Royal Victoria Hospital in Newcastle looked after that patient. We've been back to the hospital to talk to staff about those first few weeks. Take a look at what they remember.
5. Combating Covid
The Beijing Winter Olympics are almost here - making it the first city to host the summer and winter Games. The Chinese government's committed to a zero-Covid strategy, so athletes can't mix, neither can spectators or media. How will strict bubbles work? Watch the video to find out.
And there's more...
Take a look at this if you're unsure whether you, or someone you, know has coronavirus.
You can find more information, advice and guides on our coronavirus page.
