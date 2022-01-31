Covid: Sue Gray delivers parties update as Met reviews 300 photos

After weeks of waiting, Sue Gray Day has arrived - the moment the senior civil servant's report into No 10 lockdown parties is published. But because of a Met Police investigation - which is probing 12 of the events - Ms Gray says she is limited in what she can say at this stage. We've got a quick summary of the main findings here. Meanwhile, the Met says it's been handed 300 photos and 500 pages of information to go through and its investigation won't last longer than a year.