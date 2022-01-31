Prince Andrew: US judge seeks statement from former equerry
- Published
The New York judge overseeing the civil sexual assault case against Prince Andrew has formally asked London's High Court to obtain a sworn statement from his former equerry.
Lawyers for Virginia Giuffre - Prince Andrew's accuser in the case - had requested help to obtain testimony from Robert Olney.
Mr Olney previously worked for the prince as his assistant.
Prince Andrew has consistently denied Ms Giuffre's allegations.
Her lawyers say Mr Olney's name and phone number were in the contacts book of paedophile Jeffrey Epstein and that the former assistant would have knowledge of his relationship with Prince Andrew.
Epstein, a convicted sex offender, died in prison in 2019 while awaiting a sex trafficking trial.