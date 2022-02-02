Covid: Government writes off £8.7bn of PPE and lockdown comes to Tonga
- Published
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Wednesday morning. We'll have another update for you this evening.
1. Government writes off £8.7bn of PPE
Unusable personal protective equipment, supplies not used before expiry dates, and the government paying more for goods than their subsequent value amounted to a £8.7bn spend during the pandemic. That money has been written off by the government, according to the Department for Health and Social Care's accounts. The purchases were justified, says No 10, with 97% of them suitable for use.
2. Lockdown follows Tonga tsunami
A handful of coronavirus infections have emerged in Tonga, which has led to Prime Minister Siaosi Sovaleni announcing a lockdown. Cases were found in the capital city Nuku'alofa - two fresh ones were at the port where aid has been arriving, following the recent volcanic eruption and tsunami; three others were in one family. The situation on the previously virus-free South Pacific nation is being reviewed every 48 hours.
3. How are schools coping with Covid?
Covid infection rates are high in children aged 10 to 14, according to figures from Northern Ireland's Department of Health. So how are pupils, their parents and teachers coping with the disruption? We've spoken to a parent and a school principal to find out.
4. How Covid changed intensive care
Covid has changed intensive care at Birmingham Heartlands Hospital. The demand is extraordinary, says one nurse. We've spoken to three intensive care nurses - Neelam, Niamh and Charlene - to find out more.
5. Immune system myth-busting
Since Covid emerged, we've more often used terms like natural immunity, immunity from vaccines, boosters and side effects. The immune system is complicated - but how much do we really understand? Read more about one of the most common misconceptions.
And there's more...
Here's everything you need to know about the current rules and guidance on working from home.
You can find more information, advice and guides on our coronavirus page.
