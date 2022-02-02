Covid: Insights from deliberate infections and shop prices rise
- Published
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Wednesday evening. We'll have another update for you on Thursday morning.
1. Deliberate infections give unique Covid insight
The world's first Covid "challenge trial", which deliberately infected young, healthy and unvaccinated volunteers with Covid, could help develop the next generation of Covid vaccines and drugs. The trial, in London, saw 36 volunteers administered with an identical dose of Covid, squirted up the nose. But only half of them became infected - understanding how they resisted the virus will be the focus of future research. For those that did develop an infection, the virus took off rapidly - contrary to previous consensus - within just 42 hours. The amount of virus peaked about five days after the infection and remained detectable up to 12 days later. The evidence also gave weight to the importance of face masks - here's why.
2. Boris Johnson facing further calls to resign over lockdown parties
Prime Minister Boris Johnson is facing further calls to resign, after former minister Tobias Ellwood said he would be submitting a letter of no-confidence in the PM to the backbench 1922 Committee. A handful of other Tory MPs, including Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross and, most recently, Anthony Mangnall, have submitted letters amid the ongoing row over lockdown parties in No 10. At least 54 Tories must submit letters to potentially trigger a leadership contest, with Mr Ellwood suggesting it was "inevitable". "This is all only going one way - and will invariably slide towards a very ugly place," he said. Speaking at Prime Minister's Questions on Wednesday, Mr Johnson refused to confirm press reports that he was at a party in his Downing Street flat on 13 November 2020.
3. Scaled-down Winter Olympics torch relay begins in Beijing
Beijing has kicked off the Winter Olympics torch relay, just two days before the games' opening ceremony. More than 1,000 torchbearers will carry the flame, with the cauldron due to be lit at the opening ceremony on Friday. The event has had to be scaled down in line with coronavirus restrictions in place in China. Foreign spectators have been barred from attending the Olympics, while media, athletes and observers must remain in distinct bubbles throughout the games, as part of China's "zero Covid" policy. Another 32 infections from people arriving at the airport and athletes and officials were recorded on Tuesday.
4. Shoppers hit with sharpest price rise in a decade
Shoppers have been hit by the highest price rises in nearly 10 years after shop inflation almost doubled over the past month, new data suggests. Shop price inflation jumped from 0.8% in December to 1.5% in January, the BRC-NielsenIQ price index indicated. The pandemic, as well as Brexit, have made staff shortages a particular problem in the UK, prompting some employers to raise wages, which can contribute to inflation. On top of that, rising global energy prices, supply problems and higher shipping costs are hitting retailers, with many costs being passed on to consumers. Here's a look at some of the products going up in price - and why.
5. Welsh Government pilots longer school day to boost creative learning post-pandemic
In Wales, 13 primary and secondary schools and one college are trialling a longer school day. A total of 1,800 children will have a longer day for 10 weeks and take part in sessions such as art, music and sport, as well as academic lessons. Many of the pupils have found the pandemic an isolating and lonely experience and it is hoped the increased socialisation will help them progress more quickly after multiple lockdowns. "I feel excited because I can make new friends and it's an opportunity for me to learn new skills," says one pupil. But teaching unions are concerned about the potential extra workload on staff.
And there's more...
Here's everything you need to know about when you should take a Covid test now.
You can find more information, advice and guides on our coronavirus page.
