Covid: Children's mental health referrals hit record levels, and cancer backlog warning

More children than ever have been referred to the NHS in England for serious mental health problems, the latest figures show. Some 409,347 under-18s were referred for specialist care for issues such as self-harm and eating disorders between April and October 2021. That was 77% higher than the same period in 2019. Head teachers and a children's charity say they are seeing a rise in other less severe issues, too. The pandemic, and months of school closures, have been blamed for some of the increase.