Covid: Former minister calls for Johnson to go and Paterson Randox messages revealed

In December 2019, Ceenu Jebaraj's three-year-old daughter was excited at the thought of going to school in a few months. But by the time her classes were scheduled to begin, India had entered into a national Covid lockdown. Even when the lockdown was eased months later, schools remained closed across the country. Ms Jebaraj's daughter, now five, has logged into Zoom for over 600 days to attend what she has come to know as school. She is among some 42 million Indian children who were affected by school closures at the pre-primary level. "I was really looking forward to her forming social relationships in school. But for her, friends from class have all remained small squares on Zoom." Read more here.