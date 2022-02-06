Covid: No 10 shake up amid party fallout and girl's letter to PM
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Sunday morning. We'll have another update for you tomorrow.
1. PM shakes up team as party fallout continues
Boris Johnson has announced two new appointments to his backroom staff following a wave of resignations earlier in the week as the fallout from the Downing Street party row continues. Cabinet Office minister Steve Barclay will become his chief of staff, while former BBC correspondent Guto Harri will become director of communications. Mr Johnson said the shake-up would "improve how No 10 operates". It comes after five Downing Street aides resigned in 24 hours following the initial findings of the Sue Gray report into events at Downing Street while Covid regulations were in place.
2. 'I feel stalked, bullied, harassed' - reactions to mandatory NHS Covid vaccines
Earlier this week the government announced it was revoking the order that all frontline NHS stuff had to be vaccinated against Covid. Despite the last-minute U-turn staff are warning of an exodus from the NHS, with some saying their confidence in their employer has been shaken. Among them is midwife Pamela Bischof who said she felt "stalked, bullied and harassed" with letters, emails and text messages telling her she would be sacked if she did not get vaccinated. "It's a scandal," she said. Read more from Pamela and others like her here.
3. Woodlands in memory of people who died from coronavirus
New woodlands are to be created in Wales in memory of people who died during the pandemic. They will be planted at the National Trust's Erddig estate in Wrexham (pictured below), a site at Brownhill in Carmarthenshire's Tywi Valley and in south east Wales after a location has been identified. Wales' First Minister Mark Drakeford said they would be a "living memorial to all those who have died". "They will also be a symbol of the strength the people of Wales have shown over the past two years," he added.
4. The game that shows people how to spread misinformation
Since the Covid pandemic began there have been concerns about misinformation about the disease and treatments for it. Now researchers at Cambridge University have developed a video game which they hope will help people spot fake news in the future. In Go Viral players learn how to spread disinformation of their own....
5. 'Why did you party when I couldn't?' - Isobel, 7, writes to PM
A girl who missed two birthday parties due to Covid restrictions has written to Boris Johnson to ask for an apology over events held at No 10 in lockdown. Isobel, seven, from Sheffield, told the prime minister he needed to set a good example and follow the rules. "Why on my 6th and 7th birthday I couldn't have a party, and you were?" she wrote. Isobel's family said they were very proud of their daughter for taking it upon herself to write to the prime minister after hearing the topic being discussed on the radio. Her mother Eleanor said Isobel had been "quite cross".
Exams are going ahead this year across the UK for the first time since the Covid pandemic, so here is a guide to what might be different. And for more stories, information, advice and guides, read our coronavirus page.
