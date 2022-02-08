EuroMillions: UK ticketholder claims £109.9m jackpot
A UK ticket-holder has made a claim for the £109.9m EuroMillions jackpot from Friday's draw.
The winning numbers were 3, 25, 38, 43, 49 and the lucky star numbers were 3 and 7.
A single UK player matched all seven numbers to scoop the top prize, which would put them in the top 10 of National Lottery winners.
Once the ticket has been validated and paid, the ticket-holder will decide whether to go public with their news.
There will be no information on whether they are an individual or syndicate winner, or where the ticket was purchased, unless the ticket-holder decides to go public, operator Camelot added.
It is the first EuroMillions jackpot won in the UK this year.
Andy Carter, senior winners' adviser at The National Lottery, said he was "delighted" the prize had now been claimed.
"Our focus now is on supporting the ticket-holder through the process and helping them start to enjoy their truly life-changing win," he said.
Friday's £109.9m prize would put the ticketholder in 10th place on the National Lottery's rich list.
It is more than the estimated net worth of song-writer Gary Barlow (£90m) and actor and singer Harry Styles (£75m), and is just shy of boxer Anthony Joshua (£115m), according to the 2021 Sunday Times rich list.
The record EuroMillions jackpot was £170m and claimed by an anonymous UK player.
The highest named winners are Colin and Chris Weir, from North Ayrshire, who won £161m in 2011.
£170mBritain's richest ever lottery winner stayed anonymous after their win in October 2019.
£161mColin and Chris Weir (pictured) from North Ayrshire, Scotland in 2011.
£148mAdrian and Gillian Bayford, from Suffolk, in 2012.
£123mAnonymous UK ticket-holder in June 2019.
£122mAnonymous UK ticket-holder in April 2021.
The EuroMillions draw is held twice a week, on Tuesdays and Fridays, and is played in nine European countries.