Covid: PM 'past point of no return' and families avoid Spain over jab rules

Boris Johnson has vowed to change how No 10 is run following revelations of parties held in Downing Street during Covid-19 lockdowns. He has so far made new appointments and carried out a mini cabinet reshuffle. Despite these changes, one Tory donor - a financier who has given the Conservatives more than £3m - says the prime minister should resign and his premiership is "past the point of no return". He believes leaders "should leave" if they lose their "moral authority". However, a Conservative spokesperson says the government remains "fully focused on delivering for the British people".