Covid: PM 'past point of no return' and families avoid Spain over jab rules
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Wednesday morning. We'll have another update for you this evening.
1. PM past point of no return - Tory donor
Boris Johnson has vowed to change how No 10 is run following revelations of parties held in Downing Street during Covid-19 lockdowns. He has so far made new appointments and carried out a mini cabinet reshuffle. Despite these changes, one Tory donor - a financier who has given the Conservatives more than £3m - says the prime minister should resign and his premiership is "past the point of no return". He believes leaders "should leave" if they lose their "moral authority". However, a Conservative spokesperson says the government remains "fully focused on delivering for the British people".
2. Families avoid Spain over jab rules
In Spain, children over 12 must be double vaccinated to enter the country. This has resulted in many UK families avoiding travelling to mainland Spain and the Canary Islands during half-term, which hoteliers say has lost them millions of pounds' worth of trade. Ben Fishlock, his wife and three children had previously postponed a trip to Gran Canaria and due to the rules that is now off too. Hoteliers are calling on the government to ease restrictions. Here's the full story.
3. Ottawa's protests continue
Nearly 80 criminal investigations are under way and some two dozen people have been arrested as police say "volatile" and "determined" demonstrators remain in Ottawa. Canada's capital is in a state of emergency as officers try to contain the protest led by truckers protesting against a vaccine mandate. Their protests are now said to have inspired demonstrations in New Zealand. Read more here.
4. Rising rents
Workers are returning to offices, and students and international residents are coming back as Covid restrictions ease. The has led to rises in the cost of renting in city centres, according to property website Zoopla. It says renters are paying £62 more a month than before the pandemic. Find out more here.
5. Securing an apprenticeship during Covid
With under 25s seeing the biggest rise in unemployment in the first year of Covid, the pandemic didn't help one teenager's search for an apprenticeship. Joshua Mims was determined to secure one and he did with National Grid. He explains why becoming an apprentice was the right for him. Take a look.
