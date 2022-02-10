Prince Charles tests positive for Covid, Clarence House says
By Jennifer Meierhans
BBC News
- Published
The Prince of Wales has tested positive for Covid-19 and is now self-isolating, Clarence House has said on Twitter.
Prince Charles received the positive result this morning and has postponed the unveiling of a statue in Winchester.
On Wednesday, he and his wife the Duchess of Cornwall met people at a reception in the British Museum.
This is the second time the 73-year-old has contracted coronavirus after he reported mild symptoms in March 2020.
Charles had been due to unveil a statue of Licoricia of Winchester, a medieval Jewish businesswoman who was a money lender and single parent in the Hampshire city.
Clarence House said His Royal Highness was "deeply disappointed not to be able to attend... and will look to reschedule his visit as soon as possible".
The evening before he tested positive, Charles and Camilla were at a reception in the British Museum to celebrate the work of the British Asian Trust (BAT).
Guests included Chancellor Rishi Sunak, Home Secretary Priti Patel and former Liverpool footballer Ian Rush.
In England, contacts of positive Covid cases who are fully vaccinated should take lateral flow tests for seven days. They do not have to self-isolate unless they test positive.
Clarence House confirmed that Prince Charles was triple vaccinated, but was yet to confirm if he had seen the Queen recently.
Camilla has carried on with her planned engagements, earlier visiting Paddington Haven, a sexual assault referral centre in West London.
Here she met former Love Island star Zara McDermott and discussed her experience of revenge porn and assault.