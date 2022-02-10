Economist Neil Gibson head Stormont finance department
By John Campbell
BBC News NI Economics & Business Editor
- Published
A high profile economist is to become the senior civil servant in Stormont's Department of Finance.
Neil Gibson is currently chief Irish economist at consultancy EY and has held senior roles across the private and public sectors and in academia.
The NI Civil Service said he would take up the job as soon as possible.
This is the second time in the last year that a senior role in the service has been filled by an external candidate.
In June 2021 Jayne Brady was appointed head of the Civil Service.
She had previously been Belfast City Council's digital innovation commissioner.
The appointment of Mr Gibson was welcomed by Ulster Bank chief economist Richard Ramsey who said it is "absolutely to be welcomed that the Civil Service is prepared and willing to bring in expert people from the outside world".
He added: "We want people in the Civil Service who know what it's like to start and run a business, who have been in corporate boardrooms, who can bring a different perspective and an entrepreneurial spirit, and who of course are excellent communicators."
Meanwhile the new senior official in the Department for Communities will be Colum Boyle.
Mr Boyle had previously held the top job in the Department of Finance on a temporary basis.