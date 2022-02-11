UK scraps Covid tests in time for half term and Spain relaxes restrictions
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Friday evening. We'll have another update for you in the morning.
1. UK scraps Covid tests as half-term getaway begins
Hundreds of thousands of people are heading away as the half-term holidays start in many parts of the UK. Britons going on overseas holidays still need to follow local Covid rules. But people travelling to the UK will no longer need to take any tests if fully vaccinated. Londoner Ruth Reynolds, 27, is travelling to Tenerife with a friend. She said they both wanted to get away in the sunshine after a long two years.
2. Spain relaxes restrictions for teenage tourists
Unvaccinated British teenagers will be allowed into Spain from Monday with a negative PCR test, Spanish tourism minister Fernando Valdés has told the BBC. At the moment everyone over 12 has to be double-jabbed to enter the country. Some families had already cancelled half term holidays to Spain and the Canary Islands because their children had not yet had their second jab. Over-18s must still be vaccinated to get into the country.
3. No 10 parties investigation unaffected by police chief's resignation
The investigation into parties in Downing Street and Whitehall during Covid lockdowns will not be affected by Met Police chief Cressida Dick's resignation, the chairwoman of the London Assembly police and crime committee said. Sue Hall told BBC Radio 4's Today programme that Dame Cressida "wouldn't have been dealing with it anyway", and all work in progress would carry on. The work was being done by other detectives, not the Met chief "personally", she said. She also said the search for Dame Cressida's successor would not be complicated by that fact the PM is under investigation.
4. Macron refused to take Russian Covid test
French President Emmanuel Macron refused a Russian Covid test ahead of his meeting with Russia's Vladimir Putin, the Kremlin has confirmed. The test required a health protocol that was unacceptable and did not fit with the French leader's schedule, a French source told the BBC. It follows reports that Mr Macron refused the PCR test over fears the Russians would get hold of his DNA. The leaders subsequently held a socially distanced meeting.
5. What to do if you're worried about rules ending
All remaining Covid restrictions in England - including the legal rule to self-isolate - could end later this month, Boris Johnson has said. If this has left you feeling worried, you're not alone. Emily-May, 11, from Scunthorpe has a rare genetic condition and has been shielding since the start of the pandemic. Mum Lorna says they will be taking extra precautions if all rules are lifted. If you're concerned here are some of the things you can do.
If you're heading for a half term break in the UK here are the Covid rules in each nation.
You can find more information, advice and guides on our coronavirus page.
