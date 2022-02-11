UK scraps Covid tests in time for half term and Spain relaxes restrictions

The investigation into parties in Downing Street and Whitehall during Covid lockdowns will not be affected by Met Police chief Cressida Dick's resignation, the chairwoman of the London Assembly police and crime committee said. Sue Hall told BBC Radio 4's Today programme that Dame Cressida "wouldn't have been dealing with it anyway", and all work in progress would carry on. The work was being done by other detectives, not the Met chief "personally", she said. She also said the search for Dame Cressida's successor would not be complicated by that fact the PM is under investigation.