Russia-Ukraine crisis: UK nationals told to leave Ukraine
- Published
British nationals in Ukraine should leave the country now - "while commercial means are available", the Foreign Office has said.
Earlier, President Joe Biden told US citizens to leave amid fears of a Russian invasion.
Russia has repeatedly denied any plans to invade Ukraine despite massing more than 100,000 troops near the border.
The announcement after Boris Johnson told world leaders, in a virtual call, he feared for the security of Europe.
During the talks, Mr Johnson called for allies to have a "heavy package of economic sanctions ready to go" should Russia make the "devastating and destructive decision" to invade Ukraine, Downing Street said.
The leaders agreed that if Russian President Vladimir Putin deescalated "there was another way forward" and they pledged to redouble diplomatic efforts in the coming days, Downing Street said.
The Foreign Office, which also now advises against all travel to Ukraine, estimates there are a few thousand British nationals in Ukraine.
It said that, due to this increased threat, further embassy staff would be withdrawn from Kyiv - the embassy will remain open but be unable to provide in-person consular assistance to any Britons who remain.
Several other countries have also advised their nationals to leave the country including the Netherlands, Japan and South Korea.
Earlier on Friday, Defence Secretary Ben Wallace met his Russian counterpart Sergei Shogiu and said at a news conference afterwards that an invasion of Ukraine would have "tragic consequences" for both countries.
Mr Wallace said Russian forces were in the position to invade "at any time" but said Sergei Shogiu had given him security assurances.