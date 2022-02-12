Covid: Police send PM questionnaire, and court orders end to trucker blockade

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has received a questionnaire from the Metropolitan Police as part of the inquiry into parties at Downing Street and Whitehall during Covid restrictions. Police are sending the questionnaire - which has the same status as information given in an interview under caution - by email to more than 50 people. Scotland Yard said the questionnaires will ask what happened and "must be answered truthfully". The force said on Wednesday its email must be responded to within seven days. Read more about what rules were in place at the time. And here is exactly what the police are investigating.