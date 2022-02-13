Covid: Protests in Canada and France, and end of self-isolation a 'step too far'

Barry Manilow songs on repeat could be magic for many. But not in New Zealand, where authorities have instead used the singer's greatest hits to drive people away. In an attempt to dispel protestors camped outside the parliament building, songs by the US singer are being played on a 15-minute loop, along with the Spanish dance tune, Macarena. The protests, opposing Covid-19 vaccine mandates, began on Tuesday. Demonstrators have retaliated by playing songs such as Twisted Sister's We're Not Gonna Take It.