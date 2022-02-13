Covid: Protests in Canada and France, and end of self-isolation a 'step too far'
- Published
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Sunday. We'll have another update for you tomorrow morning.
1. Police try to clear Canada bridge blockade
Following days of protests by truckers against Canada's coronavirus rules, police have started to clear a blockade of a main crossing to the United States. Truckers have been blocking the Ambassador Bridge, which is a vital trade route linking Windsor, Ontario with Detroit, Michigan. Protesters oppose Covid vaccine mandates, with gatherings at other border crossings and in Ottawa. Here, we look at whether Canadian PM Justin Trudeau is losing his fight against the truckers.
2. Hundreds fined and tear gas fired at Paris protest
There have also been protests in Europe, with the self-styled Canadian "Freedom Convoy" inspiring groups in France. Police have intercepted hundreds of vehicles trying to enter Paris. Tear gas was fired in the capital as demonstrators protested against the country's coronavirus regulations, defying an order banning the convoy. More than 300 tickets were handed out and 54 people arrested, Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin said. More than 7,000 officers are being deployed over the next three days to try to stop the demonstrators.
3. Removing self-isolation would be a 'step too far'
An expert has warned against removing coronavirus self-isolation rules, saying it would be a "step too far" and would risk undoing progress in tackling the virus. Jillian Evans, head of health intelligence at NHS Grampian, urged a slow and cautious move out of the existing restrictions. Under the current rules in Scotland, anyone who tests positive must self-isolate for at least five full days. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said that could end in England this month. Read more about how Scottish isolation rules differ from England.
4. Friendship helped us through loss in the pandemic
"I just remember her as being such fun and always laughing and always there for everybody. It was a tragedy losing her so young," says Marcelle Orsi. She and a group of former convent school pupils have created a project in memory of their friend, Sonia Kinsella, who died of cancer. The women - many of whom are key workers - spent months putting together a play about female solidarity and friendship.
5. New Zealand plays Barry Manilow to repel protesters
Barry Manilow songs on repeat could be magic for many. But not in New Zealand, where authorities have instead used the singer's greatest hits to drive people away. In an attempt to dispel protestors camped outside the parliament building, songs by the US singer are being played on a 15-minute loop, along with the Spanish dance tune, Macarena. The protests, opposing Covid-19 vaccine mandates, began on Tuesday. Demonstrators have retaliated by playing songs such as Twisted Sister's We're Not Gonna Take It.
And there's more...
If you're heading for a half term break in the UK here are the Covid rules in each nation.
You can find more information, advice and guides on our coronavirus page.
What questions do you have about coronavirus?
In some cases, your question will be published, displaying your name, age and location as you provide it, unless you state otherwise. Your contact details will never be published. Please ensure you have read our terms & conditions and privacy policy.
Use this form to ask your question:
If you are reading this page and can't see the form you will need to visit the mobile version of the BBC website to submit your question or send them via email to YourQuestions@bbc.co.uk. Please include your name, age and location with any question you send in.
- EVIL OR GENIUS?: The rocket scientist who first put man on the moon
- DESERT ISLAND DISCS : Pointless star Richard Osman on his love of Queen Latifah