Covid: Support for removing NI restrictions and protests continue in NZ
- Published
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Monday morning. We'll have another update for you this evening.
1. NI ministers support removing restrictions
There is support from politicians to relax the remaining coronavirus restrictions in Northern Ireland, which include using Covid passports and wearing face coverings in certain settings. Health Minister Robin Swann wrote to other executive ministers for their views, but any change would need wider approval. Current restrictions are in place until 24 March. Read more here.
2. Protests continue in NZ
As a protest continues in New Zealand against a Covid vaccine mandate, authorities have added Baby Shark to the list of songs they are playing on a loop to annoy protesters and encourage them to disperse. After learning that his 2005 hit You're Beautiful was being deployed, James Blunt tweeted the country's police to "give me a shout if this doesn't work". Despite the tactics, hundreds of protesters remain outside parliament.
3. Police clear bridge protesters
As a key bridge between Canada and the US blocked by demonstrators protesting against a vaccine mandate is cleared, does this mean the end is in sight for the movement? The Freedom Convoy, as it's been called, has also been causing disruption in Canada's capital Ottawa.
4. Four-day working week?
Many jobs have change as a result of the pandemic, and this coupled with a drive to reducing carbon emissions, should we changing how we work be reviewed? The Future Generations Commission says a four-day working week should be trialled in Wales as it can make staff healthier and happier, and businesses more productive. The Welsh government says it's considering the progress of pilot schemes in other countries.
5. Cuba's first LGBTQ hotel
Cuba's first LGBTQ hotel lay empty and unused for two years when the coronavirus pandemic struck. It's reopened and tourists are arriving, with one saying: "It's nice to be able to be in a place where you feel welcome and encouraged to be yourself." But can tourists ignore the country's poor human rights record? We've investigated.
And there's more...
Do you know when you should wear a face covering? We've got the answers here, if you're unsure about the rules.
You can find more information, advice and guides on our coronavirus page.
What questions do you have about coronavirus?
In some cases, your question will be published, displaying your name, age and location as you provide it, unless you state otherwise. Your contact details will never be published. Please ensure you have read our terms & conditions and privacy policy.
Use this form to ask your question:
If you are reading this page and can't see the form you will need to visit the mobile version of the BBC website to submit your question or send them via email to YourQuestions@bbc.co.uk. Please include your name, age and location with any question you send in.
- EVIL OR GENIUS?: The rocket scientist who first put man on the moon
- DESERT ISLAND DISCS : Pointless star Richard Osman on his love of Queen Latifah