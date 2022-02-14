Duchess of Cornwall tests positive for coronavirus
The Duchess of Cornwall is self-isolating after testing positive for Covid-19, Clarence House has confirmed.
Her husband, the Prince of Wales, tested positive for the virus on Thursday but Camilla, 74, carried out a string of engagements on that day after testing negative.
Prince Charles met the Queen two days before that but a royal source said on Thursday she was showing no symptoms.
A Clarence House spokesman said they would follow government guidelines.
It is the first time the duchess has caught coronavirus, while Prince Charles has the virus for a second time.
On Thursday, the duchess described herself as "luckily" negative, during a visit to Thames Valley Partnership in Buckinghamshire, saying of her testing regime: "I've taken it so many times".
The encounter between Prince Charles, 73. and his mother came when the prince visited Windsor Castle for an investiture - to meet people who had been honoured in the twice-annual honours list and officially give them their awards.
Buckingham Palace has not confirmed whether the Queen has since tested positive or negative, citing medical privacy.
Camilla's positive test comes a week after the Queen said she wanted the Duchess of Cornwall to be known as Queen Consort once Prince Charles had become king.