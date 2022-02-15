Tilak Nagar: Delhi man held over rape of 87-year-old woman

After the global outcry over the brutality of the December 2012 Delhi bus rape, India introduced tough new rape laws, including the death penalty in especially horrific cases, and promised to set up fast-track courts to try rape cases.But, campaigners say, things have not changed much on the ground."The situation hasn't changed because protecting women and girls should top the list of government priorities, but it does not even figure there," says Yogita Bhayana, activist with People Against Rapes in India (Pari), an NGO working with survivors. Ms Bhayana says there is "no magic wand, no one thing" that can make the problem of gender violence disappear overnight.She says a lot needs to change - police and judicial reform, greater sensitisation of police and lawyers, and better forensic tools. "But above all, we need gender awareness, we need to work to change the mindsets, to prevent such crimes from happening in the first place.""I have met a month-old girl and women in their 60s who've been raped," she says, adding that no age group is safe.