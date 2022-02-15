Covid: UK deaths continue to fall and Queen resumes work virtually
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Tuesday evening. We'll have another update for you in the morning.
1. Covid deaths in UK continue to fall
Death registrations involving coronavirus in the UK fell slightly in the week ending 4 February, according to the latest figures. There were 13,472 deaths registered in total in the UK in that week, 9% below the five-year average, according to Office for National Statistics (ONS) data. A total of 1,390 of these involved Covid - a drop of 155 when compared with the previous week. Currently, fewer than two in every three Covid-related deaths are thought to be caused by the virus, the ONS estimates.
2. Queen holds first official engagement since Prince Charles Covid contact
The Queen has carried out her first official engagements since coming into contact with the Prince of Wales, days before he tested positive for Covid. Last week Buckingham Palace said the Queen had shown no Covid symptoms and she continued with her work diary by holding virtual audiences from Windsor Castle on Tuesday. She spoke via video-link to the new Spanish and Estonian ambassadors, who attended Buckingham Palace for the event.
3. Matt Hancock failed in equality duty over Covid appointments
The UK government failed to comply with equality law when making appointments as part of its Covid-19 pandemic response, the High Court has ruled. A judgement found then-Health Secretary Matt Hancock did not uphold a public sector duty to promote equality when hiring then-chair of NHS Improvement Dido Harding and former Sainsbury's CEO Mike Coupe in 2020. In a statement, Mr Hancock said he had always acted quickly to "save lives" and highlighted that claims of "apparent bias" and "indirect discrimination" had been thrown out by the court.
4. Relief mixed with concern in NI as regulations removed
Northern Ireland has scrapped all its remaining Covid-19 regulations. From mask wearing to Covid certificates, restrictions have been a part of life for nearly two years. But Health Minister Robin Swann advised people to be vigilant and warned coronavirus remains a threat to public health. Right before the changes took place the BBC spoke to people in Belfast and Londonderry, who expressed a mixture of relief and concern.
5. How do we know Covid vaccines are safe?
For those following the BBC's exclusive interview with tennis star Novak Djokovic about his refusal to have a Covid vaccine, our health editor Michelle Roberts has looked in to how we know they are safe. She examines the role of medical trials in their development, who approves vaccines for use, what the potential side effects of coronavirus jabs are and more.
