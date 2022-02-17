Covid: Fewer train services and pandemic postal delays
- Published
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Thursday morning. We'll have another update for you this evening.
1. Fewer train services
Train services are not back to pre-pandemic levels, with new data showing more than a fifth have not resumed. The data comes despite work-from-home guidance ending a month ago. Commuters say they're struggling to get to work because of this, while also contending with sudden cancellations. Train operators are trying to bring back services but the government says it can't guarantee they will return to pre-pandemic levels.
2. Pandemic postal delays
Was any of your post delivered late over Christmas? If it was, then you're one of the estimated 2.5 million Royal Mail customers who missed important post over that period due to pandemic-related delays, according to Citizens Advice. The Omicron wave meant thousands of Royal Mail staff were off but the "vast majority" of post was delivered on time, the postal service says.
3. Party inquiry deadline looms for PM
The deadline's looming for the prime minster to answer a police questionnaire about whether he broke lockdown rules at Downing Street parties. Boris Johnson is consulting lawyers, No 10 is being kept in the dark and he's made his defence clear - that he lived and worked in Downing Street when the gatherings took place. So, can Boris Johnson avoid a lockdown party fine? Find out here.
4. All restrictions end in Guernsey
All Covid-19 restrictions have ended in Guernsey. Self-isolation is no longer mandatory and the move sees border restrictions lifted. But the government is reminding people the virus has "not gone away", and staying at home voluntarily when testing positive for Covid must become part of its culture.
5. The life of unvaccinated people
Covid vaccines are safe and effective but about five million adults in the UK still haven't had the job. We've spoken to some of those people to find out what life's like for them.
And there's more...
Here's everything you need to know about staying safe if you have Covid.
You can find more information, advice and guides on our coronavirus page.
What questions do you have about coronavirus?
