Storm Eunice: Rare red weather warning issued for parts of the UK
By Becky Morton
BBC News
- Published
A severe weather warning has been upgraded to red - the highest level - for parts of south-west England and south Wales on Friday, meaning there is a danger to life from flying debris.
The Met Office warned Storm Eunice could bring gusts of up to 90mph, causing significant disruption.
Damage to homes, train cancellations and power cuts are also likely, it said.
The red warning is in place from 07:00 GMT until 12:00 on Friday.
It covers the coastline of Devon, Cornwall and Somerset, as well as the south coast of Wales.
A lower amber warning for wind remains in place for the rest of Wales and most of England as far north as Manchester, from 05:00 until 21:00 on Friday.
The government is holding an emergency Cobra meeting to discuss the response to the incoming storm.
There are concerns that Storm Eunice could bring coastal flooding to the west, south-west and south coast of England.
The River Severn is also an area of concern.
A government source told the BBC that a storm surge could coincide with high spring tides.
The source said they were "well-prepared" with more than 250 high volume pumps and 6,000 trained staff able to be deployed, adding they were not taking the threat posed by Eunice "lightly".
The Met Office said extremely strong winds would develop over south-west England and south Wales early on Friday, with widespread inland gusts of 70-80mph and up to 90mph near some coasts.
Conditions would be dangerous on beaches and seafronts, it said.
The winds are expected to ease from the west during the late morning.
A Rare Red Weather Warning ⚠️ has been issued as #StormEunice is expected to bring extremely strong #winds and continued disruption for much of the UK on Friday. Read our latest news release for more information 👇🏼📰— Met Office (@metoffice) February 17, 2022
Aidan McGivern, from the Met Office, said red warnings were not issued lightly and only when there was a significant danger to life and high confidence of a major impact.
"It is the most powerful storm we have seen in recent years and we should tie down anything loose especially trampolines and make plans to stay in especially if you live in a red zone," he told the BBC.
The last red warning was for Storm Arwen in November last year, which saw strong winds batter the east coast of Scotland and north-east coast of England.
Before that one had not been issued since 2018, when the so-called "Beast from the East" brought widespread heavy snow and freezing temperatures to many parts of the UK in late February and March.
Train companies are urging customers not to travel on Friday, with blanket speed restrictions set to be imposed on the main rail lines across the country.
Jake Kelly, from Network Rail, said: "We will be doing everything we can to keep as many services as possible running safely and reliably on Friday, but with such strong winds expected we know that disruption to passengers' journeys is inevitable."
In Cornwall and Somerset, residents are being urged to stay at home and only travel on Friday if "absolutely necessary".
Both councils advised people to stay back from cliffs and seafronts due to the danger of large waves.
Cornwall Council warned the worst winds were set to coincide with high spring tides along the coastline at about 06:00, leading to possible flooding.
It said the storm was likely to be as powerful as those that affected the county in 2014, which saw homes evacuated amid widespread flooding.
Natural Resources Wales said high winds could cause a storm surge and lead to significant flooding.
Meanwhile, Mid Devon Council has suspended waste and recycling collection on Friday due to the weather.
A red weather warning has also been issued for the south-west of Ireland.
The Met Eireann storm warning for Counties Kerry and Cork is in place from 03:00 until 08:00 on Friday.
It comes after Storm Dudley caused widespread travel disruption and power cuts on Wednesday.