Call to keep testing free and Covid passes scrapped in Wales

Support for seriously ill children has been badly disrupted during the pandemic, according to analysis by the Nuffield Trust and Health Foundation. It says the proportion of under-16s with suspected cancer waiting more than two weeks to see a cancer doctor has nearly trebled to 16%, with the waiting list for planned treatments up by nearly a quarter in seven months. We hear from families including that of leukaemia patient Thomas Hebbron, eight, who had liver and urinary problems go undetected as fortnightly in-person appointments changed to monthly video calls.